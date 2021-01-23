MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $362.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.11 and its 200 day moving average is $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

