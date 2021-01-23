MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.81 on Friday. 3,079,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

