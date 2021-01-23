MONECO Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,633. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02.

