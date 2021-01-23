MONECO Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,997 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $217.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,195. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $218.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

