MONECO Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after buying an additional 457,472 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

