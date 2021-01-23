MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $208.35. The stock had a trading volume of 865,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.