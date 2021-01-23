MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 2,092 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

