MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,515 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

