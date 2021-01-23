Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

