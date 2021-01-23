Mobius (MOBI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,703.00

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Mobius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mobius has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $17,703.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mobius has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00282590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040083 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

