MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $198.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.