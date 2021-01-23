Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 28,300 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

