Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $69,733.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.69 or 0.00077408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 153,081 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

