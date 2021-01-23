Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $67,590.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be bought for approximately $261.80 or 0.00807766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 13,708 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

Mirrored Alibaba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

