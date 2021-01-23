Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) (LON:MIRA) Shares Gap Down to $72.00

Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) (LON:MIRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $69.50. Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.41. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.27.

Mirada Plc (MIRA.L) Company Profile (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

