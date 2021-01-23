Minter Network (BIP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,442.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $40,442.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,548,959,796 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,750,229 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

