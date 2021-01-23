MintCoin Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $798,967.76 and $6.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

