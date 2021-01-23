MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 5.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $30.33. 1,391,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,184,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNSO shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

