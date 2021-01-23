MINDOL (MIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.02 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MINDOL has a total market cap of $55.02 million and $369,929.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00326290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.07 or 0.01482807 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

