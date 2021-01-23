Milton Co. Limited (MLT.AX) (ASX:MLT) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

Milton Co. Limited (MLT.AX) (ASX:MLT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.78.
Milton Co. Limited (MLT.AX) Company Profile
