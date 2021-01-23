Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.62. Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 99,170 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$390.47 million and a PE ratio of -99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a current ratio of 30.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88.

In other Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) news, Director Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$302,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,822.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $62,790 and have sold 256,300 shares worth $753,450.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

