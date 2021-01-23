Midas Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Midas coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00005745 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $158.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Midas has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

