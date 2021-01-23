Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average is $213.21. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 148,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

