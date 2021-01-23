Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.44.

Shares of MCHP opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

