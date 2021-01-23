MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

