MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.83. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 183,765 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

