MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.83. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 183,765 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MIN)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
