Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post sales of $903.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $911.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $843.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,433,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,234.72. 98,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,247. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,037.71. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

