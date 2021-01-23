Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Reaches $9.44 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.44 million and $253,135.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.96 or 0.03860739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,700,337 coins and its circulating supply is 79,700,232 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

