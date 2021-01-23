Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.73. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 29,757 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.