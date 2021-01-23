Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Sells $11,597.60 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Ashish Mandelia sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $11,597.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ashish Mandelia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Ashish Mandelia sold 247 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $6,609.72.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,437 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,340,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

