MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

