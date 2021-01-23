Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.63

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $19.35. Meredith shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 266,751 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.06 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meredith by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meredith by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 93,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Meredith by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 460,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

