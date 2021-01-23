Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

MCY opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

