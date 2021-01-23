Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.