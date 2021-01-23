Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.64. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. 43,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,532. The company has a market cap of $873.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

