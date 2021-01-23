MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,501.82.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,965.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,701.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

