Megacoin Price Tops $0.0337 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00432288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,388,542 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

