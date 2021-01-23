Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.41 Million

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $246.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the lowest is $241.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $229.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $910.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $915.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,478. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.49.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

