MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Down 52.6% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,181.84 and $35.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.