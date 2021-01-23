Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MPW opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 786,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,293,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.