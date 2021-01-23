McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells $1,675,545.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCK opened at $185.01 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in McKesson by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

