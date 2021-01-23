McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells $1,675,545.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE MCK opened at $185.01 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in McKesson by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.