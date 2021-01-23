Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $19,656.55 and approximately $45.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007732 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 90.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 54,370,000 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.