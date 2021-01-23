McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 906 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $208.35. 865,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $209.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69.

