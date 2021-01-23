McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 4.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.09. 488,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

