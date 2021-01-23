McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $212.39. 855,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,357. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

