McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

IT traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $160.41. 493,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

