McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.92. 2,106,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

