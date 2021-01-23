MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.37

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $16.00. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 26,528 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$395.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.38.

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

