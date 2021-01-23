Matthew B. Klein Sells 4,300 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $297,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew B. Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Matthew B. Klein sold 3,886 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $268,056.28.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,338,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

