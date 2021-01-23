Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 11.5%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 4,255,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,956,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 164.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 82,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

